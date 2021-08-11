Comfort Zone 9" 3-Speed Fan for $14

That's $5 less than other third-party sellers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay
- 180-degree rotation
- Model: CZHV9B
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That is the best shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W lighting capacity (bulb not included)
- up to 45-sq. ft coverage
- Model: 678
That's a low today by $17 and the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 positions
- 3 speeds
- Model: X12905
- UPC: 046013463722
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 speeds
- adjustable tilt
- Model: HGC736505
Apply coupon code "8KEHUSFT" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black and Red pictured).
- Sold by Luwatt via Amazon.
- 2,000mAh rechargeable battery
- 360° adjustable
- 3 speed settings
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get this price; it's $5 less than what most sellers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay
- Available in Bud Light for $24.60 after coupon too.
- 30-ft. connection
- Model: BL-BBS-002
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" gets the discount on over 30 models of heater and A/C. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a $100 maximum discount, and can be used twice per account.
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- Pictured is the LG 6,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $187.99 after coupon (low by $31).
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 heat settings & fan-only setting
- adjustable tilt
- Model: CZ285
