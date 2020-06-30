New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Wheeled Cooler
$30 $49
free shipping w/ $35

Excluding padding that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
  • Pad your order over $35 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Features
  • purports to keep ice for up to 5 days at temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit
  • holds 84 cans
  • retractable, telescoping handle
  • lid has 4 cup holders
  • Model: 3000005161
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Coleman
4th of July Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Walmart · 5 mos ago
Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Wheeled Cooler
$30 $49
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • in several colors (Black pictured)
  • have-a-seat lid supports up to 250 lbs.
  • telescoping handle
  • 5-day ice retention
  • holds 84 cans
  • Model: 3000005161
↑ less
Buy Now