New
Ends Today
eBay · 18 mins ago
$51 $125
free shipping
With coupon code "SAVEONCR15", it's $79 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- IVT filter
- 2 mile range
- front and rear detection
- voice alerts
- Model: RAD450
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Knives and Kitchen Accessories at eBay
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
eBay · 6 hrs ago
Adidas at eBay
Up to 50% off + extra 25% off $30
free shipping
Use coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25" to score the extra savings if it's not automatically applied. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- adidas Men's Originals ZX 1K Boost Shoes for $57.75 (pictured, $19 off)
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$167 $250
free shipping
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
Features
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
eBay · 1 mo ago
Rev-A-Shelf Deals at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Ends Today
eBay · 3 days ago
Certified Refurb Cobra Power 500W Portable Power Inverter
$33 $38
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get $27 under what you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- 500W continuous/1,000W peak power
- 5 levels of protection
- Model: CPI500W
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|59%
|--
|$51
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register