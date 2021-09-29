That's $112 less than a new model costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1080P front, 720P rear
- Extreme temperature protection
- iRadar camera
- Live police alerts
- Model: 2316D
Published 1 hr ago
Apply coupon code "OHRKKV24" for a savings of $10.
- Sold by JoyTutus via Amazon.
- foldable
- measures 59" x 33"
- Model: USA1916-00106
To save 50%, apply coupon code "MAPP8Z7Z".
- Available in Upgraded Set at this price.
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
That's the best price we could find by $5.
- thermoplastic rubber
- Model: MTS-APSTA
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one.
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
Add two pairs to your cart to see the discount apply automatically. That's a total savings of $50 off list.
- They're available in Black or Black/White
- sold by PUMA via eBay
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere.
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use).
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
