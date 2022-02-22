Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's $73 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- iImmediate access to emergency channel 9 or information channel 19
- 40 channels
- Model: 19 Ultra III
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Multi-color display with 12/24 hour time
- Monitors the indoor temperature (°F/°C) and humidity (%RH)
- Moon phase icons and Adjustable view Calendar (
- USB charging port
- Model: W88723V2
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
It's an ordinary LED porch light most of the time -- until you dial 911. Then the free app for your phone turns the light into a red, white and blue strobe to alert first responders to your home's location. Why I love it: "It can be challenging to find a home in a rural area, apartment complex, trailer park, or poorly-lit neighborhood. Seconds can save lives, and if someone is alone and unable to get to the door, first responders can still find them." Shop Now at The Locator 911
- Standard LED Bulb for $29.99 (pictured)
- Candleabra LED Bulb 2-Pack for $32.99
- BR30 LED flood light for $34.99
- bulbs last about 25,000 hours
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You'll drop the price by an extra $40 with coupon code "VDAYADIDAS40". This is a great deal as adidas is still charging the list price of $220 for it through its main store. Buy Now at eBay
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
Save on clothing, shoes, accessories, bags, sporting goods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Scuderia Ferrari Drift Cat Delta Motorsport Shoes for $39.99 ($60 off)
