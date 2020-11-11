New
Refurb Citizen Eco-Drive Men's Brycen Chronograph 44mm Watch
$76 $95
free shipping

Use coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to drop the price. That's $134 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Officialwatchdeals via eBay.
  • Comes with a 2-year warranty from Officialwatchdeals.
  • water-resistant to 328-feet
  • stainless steel case
  • quartz movement
  • tachymeter
  • Model: CA435858E
  • Code "PICKAGIFT"
