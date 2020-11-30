New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Chefman TurboFry 3.7-Quart Air Fryer
$30 $60
free shipping

Save $39 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Black.
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • dishwasher safe basket and tray
  • 200° to 400° temperature range
  • 15-cup/3.5-liter capacity
  • 60-minute timer
  • dual dial control
  • 1,200-watts
  • Model: RJ38-V3-DC35
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Chefman
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 62% -- $30 Buy Now