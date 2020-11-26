Save $30 over Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Stainless Steel.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- includes broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, bake pan, and removable crumb tray
- 200° F to 450° F temperature range
- 1,800-watt
- 9 presets
- Model: RJ50-SS-T
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Apply code "THANKS" to save an extra 15% off already discounted Cuisinart items. Plus, you'll get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed between November 27 to December 9.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer Toaster Oven for $101.99 after coupon w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $48, factoring in the Kohl's Cash.)
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
It's tied with our mention from last week as the best price we've seen, and a low by $150. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 3840x1080 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- audio-aligned arena lighting
- USB 3.0, DisplayPort, and 2 HDMI inputs
- tilt-, height-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: C49HG90
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
That's $30 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen in any condition (we saw a refurb version for $180 in October). It's also $80 cheaper than you'd pay for a factory sealed item today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
