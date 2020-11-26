New
eBay · 16 mins ago
Chefman Dual-Function 20-Liter Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$100 $200
free shipping

Save $30 over Target's price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Stainless Steel.
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • includes broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, bake pan, and removable crumb tray
  • 200° F to 450° F temperature range
  • 1,800-watt
  • 9 presets
  • Model: RJ50-SS-T
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Chefman
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% -- $100 Buy Now