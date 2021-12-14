It's the lowest price we could find by $91. Buy Now at Walmart
- air fry, broil, toast, rotisserie, and bake from 200°F to 450°F
- 9" x 13" interior
- 1,700W
- Model: RJ50-FDAF-M25
Clip the $12 coupon to get the best price we could find by $32. It's also $12 below the 5-qt. model on the same page. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable temp from 200° to 400°
- program time and temp
- digital display
- easy view window
That's a big drop of $34 from our September mention, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- dehydration mode
- replaceable internal lamp
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 30-quart capacity, with 3 cooking levels
- LED touchscreen with 10 built-in 1-touch cooking presets
- includes 2 universal grill racks, an air fryer basket, and crumb and drip trays
- Model: ATO-898
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Target
- dehydrate functions
- guided cooking prompts
- Fry Force 360° Technology
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
Apply coupon code "65MV1C4P" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Moonber via Amazon.
- temperature control knob
- 360 ° hot air high-speed circulation technology
Apply coupon code "AIRFRYER" for a savings of $120 off list. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 5.8-quart capacity
- 1,500W
- up to 400°F
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's list price but the only major retailer we see currently offering it, and without the big markups you get with third-party sellers on eBay. Buy Now at Walmart
- 7" OLED screen
- wide adjustable stand
- wired LAN port
- 64GB storage
- enhanced audio
- supports all Joy-Con controllers & Nintendo Switch software
- Model: 115461
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- includes Duel on Mustafar, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, and Obi-Wan's Hut
- for ages 7+
- Model: 66674
It's the lowest price we could find by $92. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6 cooking presets
- patented conveyor belt system
- infrared and halogen heating technology
- Model: RJ25-C
