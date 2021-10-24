That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Log in your My Best Buy account to see this price.
- four cooking presets
- digital display
- temperature range of 200°F to 400°F
- dishwasher safe nonstick basket and cooking
- Model: RJ38-SQPF-8TW
Published 19 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's $5 under our August mention, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- digital display
- auto shut-off
- 1,700-watt heating power
- adjustable temperature up to 399.2°F
- Model: 90088
Apply code "DNSAF" to get the best price we could find by $219. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- adjustable temperature
- inlcudes 6 dishwasher safe accessories
- Model: TT-AF002
At half off the list price, it's the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Nobody Lower via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 12 preset functions
- LED touch display
- automatic shutoff
- Model: K50701
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in White or Red.
- 120°F to 430°F temperature range
- built-in rotisserie
- 10 accessories
- 3 rack levels
- 1,600 watts
- recipe book
- 15 presets
- Model: GW4480
Shop deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, iPads, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members get a Black Friday Price Guarantee. (See the page for details. It's free to create a My Best Buy account.)
You'd pay $79 more at other retailers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It also works with PS5.
- up to 7,000mbps read speed
- up to 4,100mbps write speed
- Model: WDBAPZ5000BNC-WRSN
It's $8 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotisserie, dehydrator, & convection oven
- 14 Touch screen presets
- Auto shutoff
- Accessories included
- Model: RJ38-10-RDO-V2
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32-oz. easy-pour pitcher
- one lid with filler cap
- 12-oz. tumbler
- two 24-oz. tumblers
- emulsifying blade
- grinding blade
- solid tumbler lid
- comfort ring
- travel lid
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- 9 cooking presets
- nonstick Interior
- dual cooking function
