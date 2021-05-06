Char-Broil Patio Bistro Liquid Propane Grill for $130 for Ace Rewards Members
Ace Hardware
Char-Broil Patio Bistro Liquid Propane Grill
$130 for Ace Rewards Members $170
free delivery

That's a total of $50 off the list price, and a really good price for a grill like this. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
  • Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
Features
  • TRU-infrared technology
  • electronic ignition
  • 240-sq. in. cooking area
  • 1 burner
  • Model: 15601900
  • Published 40 min ago
