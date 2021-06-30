Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill for $245 for members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill
$245 for members $270
free delivery from store

Ace Rewards members get the lowest price we found by $55. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • In Stainless Steel.
  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Ace Rewards members get free delivery (depending on ZIP).
  • removable porcelain-coated grease pan
  • porcelain-coated cast iron grates
  • lid-mounted temperature gauge
  • Gear Trax enabled side shelves
  • 435-square inch cooking area
  • 10,000 BTU side burner
  • electronic ignition
  • Chef's Delite tray
  • tank storage
  • Model: 463331221
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
