Char-Broil Performance 4B 4-Burner Liquid Propane Grill for $245 for Ace Rewards
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Char-Broil Performance 4B 4-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
$245 for Ace Rewards $270
free shipping

  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • 32,000 BTU burner output
  • 10,000 BTU side burner
  • 555 sq. in. total cooking area
  • lid mounted temperature guage
  • porcelain-coated cast iron grates
  • Model: 463351521
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
