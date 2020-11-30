New
Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-Less Propane Turkey Fryer
$100 for members
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • holds turkeys up to 16 lbs.
  • TRU-Infrared technology
  • rotary ignition
  • up to 16,000 btu
  • Model: 17102065
