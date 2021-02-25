That's the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes 2 24" stools
- 2 drawers
- drop-leaf tabletop
- Model: 355-20
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on cookware, flatware, kitchen tools, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Raw Cast Iron Skillet 3-Pc. Set for $34.97 ($26 low).
Save on a variety of Hydro Flasks from $15 and accessories starting at $4. Shop Now at REI
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders of $50 or more or with in-store pickup.
- Pictured is the Hydro Flash 12-oz. Cooler Cup for $14.93 (low by $14).
- The discount applies to select colors.
It's a low by $15 and a great price for a moka pot in general. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- cool touch handle & knob
- made w/ durable aluminum
- flip-up top & side pour spout
- Model: B120-42V
Shop discounted pans, braisers, baking dishes, French ovens, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Staub 12" Cast Iron Pure Griddle Pan for $129.97 (low by $50).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- six sizes from 1/8" to 1/2"
- Model: 13120103
Save on a variety of patio furniture sets, tables, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $779.40 (low by $218).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Made in USA
- uses existing pool pump
- raises pool water temperature by 6° to 10° F
- Model: S120U
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Battery and charger are not included.
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
That's $6 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Home Depot
- it measures 16" x 22.25" x 26.75" when opened
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Natural/White.
- made of wood
- stainless steel towel rack
- measures 20" D x 36.5" H x 40" L
- Model: 373-91
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$131
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register