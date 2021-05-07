Casa Vieja 52" Orb LED Pull Chain Ceiling Fan for $160
Lamps Plus
Casa Vieja 52" Orb LED Pull Chain Ceiling Fan
$160 $260
free shipping

That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • Oil-rubbed bronze finish & white glass
  • 52" blade span, 12-degree blade pitch
  • Comes with two 8.8 watt medium base LED bulbs
  • Model: 71R00
  • Expires 5/24/2021
