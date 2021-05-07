Casa Vieja 52" Orb LED Pull Chain Ceiling Fan for $160

That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Oil-rubbed bronze finish & white glass
- 52" blade span, 12-degree blade pitch
- Comes with two 8.8 watt medium base LED bulbs
- Model: 71R00
-
Expires 5/24/2021
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on chandeliers, pendants, tracking lighting kits, light sconces, lanterns, and ceiling fans. More importantly however, save yourself from darkness. Shop Now at Home Depot
Shop big discounts on lamps, ceiling fans, chandeliers, vanity lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Temple Hill 50" Matte Black Modern LED Ceiling Fan for $220 ($80 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
Shop ceiling fans including indoor, outdoor, remote control, fans with lights, fans without lights, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Vieja 52" Tempra Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Ceiling Fan for $125 (half off).
Add an focal point or finishing touch to your garden with prices starting at $40 for smaller fountains, and ranging up to $500 for a larger piece. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5, but orders $49 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Cascading Bowls 27.5" Modern Fountain with LED Light for $109.95 ($50 off).
Save on a variety of open-box fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Open-Box John Timberland Bellagio 20-1/2" High Bronze Downbridge Outdoor Wall Light for $129.86 ($40 off).
- These are fully inspected like new returns and open box items.
- Quantities are limited.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts at around $5.
Discounts on a selection of chandeliers, table lamps, pendant lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Sandoval 14 3/4" Wide Bronze Pendant Light for $79.98 ($40 off).
It's a savings of $130 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 27 1/2" x 11 1/2" x 13"
- holds 5 to 7 gallons of water
- built-in LED accent light
- cast resin construction
- Model: R5947
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lamps Plus
|60%
|--
|$160
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register