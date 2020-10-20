It's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- prints, copies, scans, and faxes
- up to 30ppm printing speed
- 600x600 dpi print resolution
- Model: 2925C006
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Adorama
- up to 26 ppm printing speed
- 2400 x 600 dpi print resolution
- built-in Ethernet, USB connectivity, and WiFi
- Model: CS331dw
It's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible w/ Osmo & Osmo+
- lets you switch to handheld use
- hook-&-loop length adjustable
- Model: CP.ZM.000464
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- auto zoom
- built-in WiFi
- Model: SX610 HS
It's $20 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Max Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi
- Max Printable Area: 8.5 x 26.6"
- Print Speed: 4 x 6" Photo in 65 Seconds
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|33%
|--
|$199
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register