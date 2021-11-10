New
Walmart · 14 mins ago
$29 $40
free shipping w/ $35
It's a savings of $11. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Spend $35 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
Features
- print, scan, and copy
- up to 8 ppm black, up to 4 ppm color
- Model: 0727C042
Details
Comments
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Walmart Patio & Garden Deals
Up to 53% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
HP 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop
$279 $399
free shipping
It's a very low price an HP laptop with these specs, and you can save $120 on this Black Friday deal. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 11th-Gen. Intel i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 491D1UA#ABA
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Electronics at Walmart
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung Savings Season at Walmart
Deals on TVs, phones, laptops, more
free shipping w/ $35
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Canon EOS M50 Mark II Content Creator Kit
$799 $900
free shipping
It's an all-time low and the best price we could find now by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- EF-M 15-45mm Lens
- Tripod Grip
- Stereo Microphone
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Canon SELPHY QX10 Portable Square Photo Printer
$130 $149
free shipping
Save $19 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- prints photos from your phone or tablet
- free Canon SELPHY Photo Layout 2.0 app
- 43-second print speed
- Model: 4107C002
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|27%
|$19 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|$29
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register