New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030w Monochrome Laser Printer
$89 $149
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 600 x 600 dpi print resolution
  • 150-sheet input tray
  • wireless or USB 2.0 connection
  • Model: 8468B003AA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laser Printers B&H Photo Video Canon Inc.
WiFi USB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 40% -- $89 Buy Now