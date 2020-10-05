It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- auto zoom
- built-in WiFi
- Model: SX610 HS
Save $851 off list price. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- 4608x3072 maximum image resolution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum video resolution with 30fps maximum frame rate
- 3" LCD
- USB & HDMI
- 7 flash modes
- SDXC card support
- Model: D3100BODY
Save $150 off the list price. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- Available in White.
- pop-up flash
- 3" LCD
- HDMI & USB 2.0
- SD card slot
- Model: 16455128
That's $180 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay with DJI's standard manufacturer's warranty. (Exact warranty terms are unclear.)
- 4K video at up to 30 fps
- 3.5X optical zoom
- 12MP photos
- panorama function
- Model: CP.ZM.000425.E
That's $32 under the best price we could find for these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Silver or Black.
- SanDisk 32GB Extreme PRO SDHC UHS-I Memory Card
- Ruggard Lyra 60 Camera Pouch
- 24.3 megapixels
- Fujinon 23mm f/2 lens
- 1080p video recording
- built-in stereo mic & external mic input
- 3" LCD
- built-in WiFi
Save on a range of cameras from Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Abe's of Maine
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- print, scan, copy
- 8 ipm Black and 4 ipm color
- 4800 x 600 max print resolution
- Model: MG2525
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge $160 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 26 ppm print speeds
- up to 2400x600 dpi resolution
- automatic 2-sided printing
- 250-sheet paper tray
- 802.11n wireless and mobile printing (with app download)
- Model: LBP6230DW
It's $20 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Max Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi
- Max Printable Area: 8.5 x 26.6"
- Print Speed: 4 x 6" Photo in 65 Seconds
