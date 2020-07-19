That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
- Note: It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- 24 ppm black and 15 ppm color
- Up to 600 x 1200 dpi
- print, scan, copy, and fax
- Model: MB2720
That's the lowest total price including shipping that we could find by $3. Buy Now at Canon
- Available in White (pictured) or Black.
- It scans, copies, and prints.
- up to 9 ppm
- up to 4800x1200 dpi
- Model: 0515C002AA
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Adorama
- prints, scans, copies, and faxes
- 15ppm black, 8ppm color
- automatic 2-sided printing
- supersize ink tank
- Model: C11CG19203
That's $850 less than a new one from Epson and a great price for an Epson WorkForce Pro EcoTank printer in general. Buy Now at Epson
- A 2-year Epson warranty applies.
- PrecisionCore 4-color (CMYK) drop-on-demand inkjet technology
- 4800x1200 dpi
- 20 ISO ppm black and color
- Model: C11CE69201
That's a low by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- it's back in stock on August 5, but can be ordered now at this price.
- 4800x1200 dpi color resolution
- 60-sheet input
- 25-sheet output
- black and tricolor cartridge
- works with Alexa
- Model: K7V40A#B1H
It's $100 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- prints, scans, and copies
- print speed of up to 11 ppm black, up to 5 ppm color
- up to 2 years of ink in bottles included
- Model: 6HF11A#B1H
Save on cameras and accessories, computers, audio, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Manufacturer warranties apply to open-box items. Terms vary by brand and item.
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
Clip the on-page coupon and add your favorite color to your cart to get this price. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Seaside Blue
Ladybug Red, or Bumblebee Yellowat this price.
- accepts ZINK paper for 2 x 3" prints
- 5MP image sensor & wide-angle lens
- integrated selfie mirror
