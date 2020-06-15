That's $56 less than you'd pay for the camera, lenses, 16GB SD card, and PaintShop Pro software separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- built-in WiFi
- auto-focus system
- HD video
- 24.1MP
- 3" LCD display
- optical viewfinder
- Model: 2727C021
It's $56 less than we could find a new one for elsewhere. Buy Now at Canon
- built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity
- 9-point AF system
- optical viewfinder
- 18-55mm and 75-300mm lens
You's pay at least $100 more for a new model and it's the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Canon
- 3" LCD
- 4.2x wide-angle optical zoom
- 1080p at 30fps video recording
- optical image stabilization
- SDXC card slot
That's the same price that other stores charge for the camera and lens alone. (The accessories alone would cost another $90 if bought separately, and that doesn't even include the software.) Buy Now at Adorama
- Canon EOS 80D 24.2MP camera body
- EF-S 18-55mm lens
- battery pack & charger
- camera bag
- 32GB SD card
- 58mm filter kit
- car reader
- software
- Model: 1263C005 A
Thanks to the included $80 in Kohl's Cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be used from June 22 to 28.
- 58mm filter
- Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity
- 9-point AF system
- EF 75-300mm lens
- focus adjustment: front group rotating extension system with micromotor
- Model: 1159C008
With the included software, it's the best deal we could find by $68. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It includes a Bitdefender Total Security 2020 5-Device 1-Year License. (it adds to cart automatically.)
- Intel Core i5-8260U 1.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- one 2.5" drive bay
- one M.2 2280 slot
- two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots (up to 64GB)
- Gigabit Ethernet & 802.11ac wireless
- Model: BOXNUC8I5BEHS1
