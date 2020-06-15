New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Canon EOS Rebel T7 24.1MP DSLR Camera w/ 2 Lenses & Accessory Kit
$449 $505
free shipping

That's $56 less than you'd pay for the camera, lenses, 16GB SD card, and PaintShop Pro software separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • built-in WiFi
  • auto-focus system
  • HD video
  • 24.1MP
  • 3" LCD display
  • optical viewfinder
  • Model: 2727C021
  • Published 1 hr ago
expired
Kohl's · 5 hrs ago
Canon EOS Rebel T7 24.1MP DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm & 75-300mm Lenses
$450 + $90 in Kohl's Cash $650
free shipping

Thanks to the included $90 in Kohl's cash, that's $40 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Kohl's

  • Kohl's Cash is redeemable June 22-28.
  • Model: 2727C021
