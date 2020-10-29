It's a massive savings at $400 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 26.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor
- UHD 4K and Full HD 1080 Video
- 2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder
- DIGIC 8 Image Processor
- Built-In Microphone
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
- Model: 3380C132
It's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 24.7MP
- 3 exposure modes
- auto and manual focus
- 9-Point AF System
- accessory kit includes memory card, photo management and editing software
- Model: 2727C002 KIT
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- auto zoom
- built-in WiFi
- Model: SX610 HS
Save $851 off list price. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- 4608x3072 maximum image resolution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum video resolution with 30fps maximum frame rate
- 3" LCD
- USB & HDMI
- 7 flash modes
- SDXC card support
- Model: D3100BODY
It's $50 less than what you's pay for just the camera elsewhere. Buy Now at GoPro
- 1-Year Subscription to GoPro adds to cart for $49.99 (included in final price).
- front LCD screen w/ live preview
- built-in mounting
- 1080p live streaming
- voice control
- Model: CHDHX-901
It's a $30 drop from last week's mention, $160 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI Official Store via eBay.
- DJI standard warranty applies.
- panorama mode
- smartphone operation via the DJI GO app
- 4K video at up to 30 fps
- integrated microphone & 3.5mm port for external mic
- Model: CP.ZM.000160.R
Save $150 off the list price. Buy Now at Abe's of Maine
- Available in White.
- pop-up flash
- 3" LCD
- HDMI & USB 2.0
- SD card slot
- Model: 16455128
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible w/ Osmo & Osmo+
- lets you switch to handheld use
- hook-&-loop length adjustable
- Model: CP.ZM.000464
It's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- prints, copies, scans, and faxes
- up to 30ppm printing speed
- 600x600 dpi print resolution
- Model: 2925C006
