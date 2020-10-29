New
B&H Photo Video · 48 mins ago
Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-105mm f/4-7.1 Lens
$999 $1,399
free shipping

It's a massive savings at $400 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 26.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor
  • UHD 4K and Full HD 1080 Video
  • 2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder
  • DIGIC 8 Image Processor
  • Built-In Microphone
  • Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
  • Model: 3380C132
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Digital Cameras B&H Photo Video Canon Inc.
Black Friday Holiday Gift Guide Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 28% -- $999 Buy Now