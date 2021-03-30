New
B&H Photo Video · 36 mins ago
Canon EOS 80D 24.2MP DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm Lens + Accessory Kit
$899 $1,425
free shipping

That's about the same price most vendors charge for the camera and lens alone. You'll pay around $134 for the accessories if purchased separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • EOS 80D DSLR camera body
  • EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens
  • SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB UHS-I SDXC memory card
  • Ruggard Journey 44 DSLR shoulder bag
  • Corel PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate for PC
  • Model: 1263C005 Kit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camera Accessories B&H Photo Video Canon Inc.
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 36% -- $899 Buy Now