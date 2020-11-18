New
$110 $150
free shipping
That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 24MP photos
- 1080p video w/ sound
- 0.3-second trigger
- 100-foot motion sensor
- 32-LED glow flash
- 32GB internal memory
- SDHC card compatible
- Model: 119719CW
Details
Comments
-
-
Amazon · 2 wks ago
SkyGenius 10x50 Full-Size Binoculars
$31 $45
free shipping
Clip the 30% on-page coupon to drop it to $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by SkyGenius Plus via Amazon.
Features
- 10X power magnification
- 50mm large objective lens
- 367ft/1000yds large field of view
- Model: SKGST10X50
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Intel Atom Quad 1.44GHz Compute Stick PC
$99 $149
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- can be used to turn an HDMI-equipped TV or monitor into a fully-functional computer (with access to streaming media, games, web browsing, etc.)
- Intel Atom x5-Z8300 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core CPU
- 2GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0,
- microSDXC card slot, USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXSTK1AW32SC
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $400 off
free shipping
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
B&H Photo Video Apple Holiday Deals
up to $2,000 off
free shipping
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
TP-Link Archer A20 AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Gigabit Router
$119 $179
free shipping
That's $49 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 802.11ac wireless
- 6 external antennas
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- Model: ARCHER C4000 V3R
eBay · 1 day ago
Bushnell Powerview Compact Prism Binoculars
$20 $40
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Park Slope Outlet via eBay.
Features
- 12x magnification
- compact folding roof prism design
- carrying case
- neck strap
- Model: 13-1225C
