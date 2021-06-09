Bushnell Golf Wingman GPS Speaker for $120
eBay · 48 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bushnell Golf Wingman GPS Speaker
$120 $150
free shipping

That's $10 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bushnell Golf via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • mounts to your cart bar via BITE magnetic technology
  • detachable remote
  • gives audible front, center, and back distances from 36,000+ courses worldwide
  • Model: 361910
