Certified Refurb Bushnell Tour V5 Patriot Pack Laser Rangefinder for $250
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bushnell Tour V5 Patriot Pack Laser Rangefinder
$250 $300
free shipping

Dick's Sporting Goods charges $50 more for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bushnell via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • LCD display
  • Folds of Honor/Bushnell Golf divot repair tool
  • 6X Magnification
  • 5 to 1,300 yards accuracy
  • built-in Bite magnetic cart mount
  • carry case
  • battery
  • Model: 201901P
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Hunting Gear eBay Bushnell
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 16% -- $250 Buy Now