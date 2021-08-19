Brother 17-Stitch Portable Full-Size Sewing Machine for $76

That's $17 under the best price we could find for a refurbished one. Buy Now at Walmart
- 17 built-in stitches
- jam-resistant drop-in top bobbin
- includes 4 sewing feet, bilingual instructional manual, and CD
- Model: LX3817
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
You'd pay around $14 more elsewhere, and it usually costs around $54 on Amazon.
- The small is available for $29.97 (usually $31.10 on Amazon) and $40.58 for the medium (usually costs $45.54 on Amazon).
- 9-foot x 6-foot x 5.5-foot
- Tent-like structure
- Three-sided paint shelter design
- Mesh screen
- Model: C900038
That is $4 under what Staples charges.
- white, sky blue, blue, pink, scarlet, orange, brown, yellow, green, and black
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price, it's $20 off list and most eBay sellers charge over $200.
- 10" x 7"
- 4 anchor points
- Rounded horn
- Suitable tool for crafting such as silversmithing
It's $12 under what you would pay at your local Jo-Ann Store.
- 8" scissors
- 5" thread snips
- acrylic ruler
- measuring tape
- sewing gauge
- seam ripper
- Model: 154310-1001
That's the best price we could find by $23.
- Available at this price in Red.
Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
You'd pay at least $2 more at other stores.
Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Posted by Sandy.
- Why does she love this deal? "This washer fluid has worked great in our vehicles for years. Being in the south, I use it quite often to rinse off the pollen! I also love that it automatically applies the beading technology so that I don't have to do that manually."
- cleans bugs, dirt, and ice from windshield
- applies Rain-X water beading technology
- works in temps at low as -20°F
At $600 off, that's a savings of more than 45%.
- The QS26 model is also available for $760.
- Sold by Camp With Pro Camping via Walmart.
- LCD display
- 36V lithium battery
- 350W motor
- 21-speed transmission
- 5 pedal assist modes
- bike lock
- Model: SH26
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.)
- Stock varies by ZIP.
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
