Brookstone Portable USB Light Therapy Ring for $6
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Brookstone Portable USB Light Therapy Ring
$5.94 $30
pickup

It's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
Features
  • measures 4.5" x 1.25" x 7"
  • 2,000 lux of light purportedly matches the intensity of natural afternoon sunlight
  • UV-free
  • Model: 6489761
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
