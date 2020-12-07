That's the lowest price we could find by $3, though most stores charge around $50. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In White.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $49 bag free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available in very select locations).
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- motion detection
- live video and video recording
- WiFi remote controlled through app
- Model: BKWIFICAM3
Published 17 min ago
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on December 23.
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "OTD8F28K" to save $176. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Uniojo via Amazon.
- 4-channel HD NVR recorder
- 1TB hard drive
- IP66 waterproof rated
- motion detection
Apply coupon code "NEWOFF" to save $107 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- motion-activated alerts
- 270-degree sensory angle and 140-degree video angle
- 2-way audio
- remote-control siren
- Model: C2440-LW
It's $70 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
