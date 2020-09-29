That's not only the best price we've seen, but the lowest we could find today by $10, plus most retailers charge $100 or more. Buy Now at Belk
- 17 grind settings
- automatic shutoff
- Model: 50012
Take 34% off with coupon code "B26C9TFF". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jingteda via Amazon.
- USB rechargeable with 2,400mAh battery
- 6 stainless steel blades
- 400ml capacity
- Model: LL-GZ03
Apply coupon code "rozmoz" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at rozmozhome.com
- 13 one-touch presets
- LED touchscreen display
- 360° rapid air circulation
- removeable nonstick basket
- Model: RA20
Apply coupon code "RAZORRI30" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kitchen Marvel via Amazon.
- heataed blending up to 212°F
- 6 preset hot or cold functions
- 10 speeds
- 40-oz. glass pitcher
- Model: RFHE800A
Prepare meals for the whole family with just one appliance that does it all...even make your own yogurt. It's the lowest price we could find by $20 and a nice deal for a large capacity multi-cooker. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cool touch handles
- LCD screen w/ ergonomic dial
- adjustable time & temperature
- Model: MST-516
Save on coffee makers, espresso makers, coffee grinders, and milk frothers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available, depending on the item and location.)
Save on hand mixers, toasters, coffee makers, blenders and more. Shop Now at eBay
- all items are sold by usa-world-sales via eBay
- warranty information is provided on individual product pages
Save on a variety of coffee makers from Keurig, Cuisinart, Black + Decker, Ninja, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $39.
Apply coupon code "DRINKWORKS" for a savings of $50 off list price. Enjoy delicious, perfectly chilled drinks in under a minute and return empty pods via the Loop recycling bag. You're not only saving money, you're helping save the planet. Buy Now at Keurig
- You can purchase a wide variety of pods at drinkworks.com.
- chills water to 37°
- 50-oz. water reservoir
- includes two CO2 cartridges, water filter, 12-count cleaning tablets, Loop recycle bag, & coasters
Home items start as low as $2, women's clothing at around $3, and men's clothing at $5. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on orders over $49.
It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95 or pad your order to $49 to bag free shipping.
- 5-cup capacity
- includes 2 reusable felt filters with easy-grab tab
Save on apparel from IZOD, Pro Tour, and Ocean & Coast. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on orders over $49 (you can also pad with a beauty item for free shipping).
Chose from deals like buy 1, get 2nd free bras, $5 panties, and 25% off Calvin Klein & DKNY intimates. Plus, you'll get an extra 10% off if you opt for in-store pickup. Shop Now at Belk
- If the item isn't available for pickup, shipping adds $8.95, but orders over $49 bag free shipping.
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
Apply coupon code "BTR6LWVN" for a savings of $37 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ddsgfdfdaf via Amazon.
- digital LCD display
- 0.5-second fast measurement
- °F and °C temperature measurement
- Model: CEYXYY0902
You'd pay $4 more to have it shipped from any other store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Three targets are included
- Model: 8105
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits 1/2" thick plywood
- re-usable
- for wind speeds up to 150 mph
- zinc-plated steel construction
- Model: S 5100
