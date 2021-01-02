New
Brenton Studio Jaxby Mesh/Fabric Mid-Back Task Chair
$60 $120
Features
  • 1-touch height adjustment
  • Model: GF-50553M
  • UPC: 735854841799
2 comments
michael989
Part 2:
Yes, it was $59 through March 30.
April 22, 2020
michael989
Was this $50 or $60 a couple weeks ago, or was that a slightly different chair?
April 22, 2020

Brenton Studio Jaxby Mesh/Fabric Mid-Back Task Chair
$120

Features
  • Whether you are working on a project for work or lounging with a good book, the right mid-back task chair can make all the difference. This Brenton Studio mesh/fabric chair helps keep you comfortable thanks to its breathable seat and waterfall seat cushion. The tilt and height adjustments make it easy to create your own custom setting.
  • Fabric and mesh seating space.
  • Waterfall seat cushion.
  • 1-touch height adjustment.
  • Adjustable tilt can be locked in place.
  • Model: GF-50553M
  • UPC: 735854841799

