Brenton Studio Jaxby Mesh/Fabric Mid-Back Task Chair for $70
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 30 mins ago
Brenton Studio Jaxby Mesh/Fabric Mid-Back Task Chair
$70 $160
free shipping

  • Available in Black or Gray.
Features
  • adjustable tilt
  • waterfall seat cushion
  • 275-lbs. weight capacity
  • 1-touch height adjustment
  • Model: GF-50553M-1
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 56% -- $70 Buy Now
Walmart 56% $80 (exp 1 wk ago) $70 Check Price
Office Depot and OfficeMax 56% -- $70 Check Price