Bowflex Treadmill 10 w/ SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $1,500
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
$1,500 $2,800
free shipping

That's $628 under the lowest price we could find for the pair separately elsewhere. (Bowflex charges $1,999 direct for the treadmill alone.) Buy Now at Best Buy

  • The free kettlebell appears in cart.
  • personalized coaching
  • 10" touchscreen w/ streaming entertainment, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video
  • -5% to 15% motorized decline/incline
  • Bluetooth enabled heart rate armband
  • Bluetooth speakers
  • kettlebell provides resistance ranging from 8 to 40 lbs
  • Model: 100909
  • Published 1 hr ago
