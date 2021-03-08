New
BougeRV 53-Quart Car Refrigerator
$300 $400
Apply coupon code "AFFfridge100" to get this price. That's $40 under our mention from a month ago, $100 off list, and the best price we've ever seen.

Features
  • temperature range of -4°F to 50°F
  • built-in LED light
  • 3 level car battery protection
  • measures 22.7" x 13" x 20.9"
  • powered by 12/24V DC or 110V-240V AC
  • Model: A3001-00702AB
Details
Comments
