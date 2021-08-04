BougeRV 23-Quart Car Refrigerator for $200

Apply coupon code "AFFDNS50" for a savings of $50 off list, and a $10 drop from our mention last week. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- cooling range from -7°F - 50°F
- 110/240-volt AC power cord
- 12/24-volt DC power cord
- control and display panel
- Model: A3001-02204
Make a little more room inside for those long trips or that outdoors adventure to carry a kayak or other equipment. Apply code "AFFRK15' to save $22. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- aluminum construction
- key lock anti-theft
- aerodynamic shape helps minimizes noise
- includes two spare rubber strips
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "401Q61GO" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AI-Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable clamp length
- 3 grasp points
- universal phone compatibility
- Model: AV640-BLACK
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Apply coupon code "45DEAL" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Aukey
- 170° wide-angle lens
- G-sensor-activated emergency recording
- loop recording
- heat & cold endurance
- dual-port car charger
- Model: DR02 P
Apply coupon code "AFFSDCB20" to save. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- 12-cu. ft. capacity
- waterproof
- includes storage bag and 6 straps
- 47" x 20" x 22"
- Model: IRV018
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
Coupon code "AFFWDB33" cuts it to $8 under last week's mention and $18 off list price. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- roll-top closure
- adjustable, removable strap
- floats on water
