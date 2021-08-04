BougeRV 23-Quart Car Refrigerator for $200
bougerv.com · 1 hr ago
BougeRV 23-Quart Car Refrigerator
$200 $250
free shipping

Apply coupon code "AFFDNS50" for a savings of $50 off list, and a $10 drop from our mention last week. Buy Now at bougerv.com

  • cooling range from -7°F - 50°F
  • 110/240-volt AC power cord
  • 12/24-volt DC power cord
  • control and display panel
  • Model: A3001-02204
  • Code "AFFDNS50"
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
