Apply coupon code "dealnews70" to get $10 under our mention from March and save $70. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- pre-drilled holes for mounting
- withstands high wind (2400 Pa) and snow loads (5400 Pa)
- 200W per panel
- Model: ISE064
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
Save on a variety of hand tools with deep discounts on accessories, tool sets, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman Speed-Lok 20-Piece Assorted Impact Power Bit Set for $2.99 ($7 off).
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
Apply coupon code "AFFfridge100" to get this price. That's $40 under our mention from a month ago, $100 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- temperature range of -4°F to 50°F
- built-in LED light
- 3 level car battery protection
- measures 22.7" x 13" x 20.9"
- powered by 12/24V DC or 110V-240V AC
- Model: A3001-00702AB
That's $4 below our mention in December and the best price we could find today by $10 when you apply "dealnewssnowbrush." Buy Now at bougerv.com
- built-in squeegee
- 270° rotation
- extends up to 47"
- for use on snow, frost, ice, water, and wiper cleaning
Coupon code "AFFBOX" saves you $12. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- ETL listed
- 125V/250V
- weatherproof
- various mounting options
2 comments
Dealnews Version:
"BougeRV 18V 400W Monocrystalline Solar Panel 2-Pack for $330"
A literal reading of @Dealnews's edit says this is 2 x 400 watt panels for $330.
No, this "deal" is 2 x 200 watt panels. That's a huge difference between an amazing deal and a yawner deal from a no-name Guangzhou, China brand.
The original seller (admittedly Chinlish, but transparent and truthful) product headline, unmolested by DN:
"400W 18V Monocrystalline Solar Panel, 200W 2PCS(America local warehouse delivery)"
