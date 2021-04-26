bougerv.com · 34 mins ago
BougeRV 18V 200W Monocrystalline Solar Panel 2-Pack
$330 $400
free shipping

Apply coupon code "dealnews70" to get $10 under our mention from March and save $70. Buy Now at bougerv.com

Features
  • pre-drilled holes for mounting
  • withstands high wind (2400 Pa) and snow loads (5400 Pa)
  • 200W per panel
  • Model: ISE064
Sarah Jones (DealNews)
@BlueOak This has been changed to 200W. We're sorry for the error!
33 min ago
BlueOak
@Dealnews needs to work on how it edits seller product descriptions. Especially since those headlines are used in the promo emails to drive click-thru traffic to the Dealnews site. This happens too frequently.

Dealnews Version:
"BougeRV 18V 400W Monocrystalline Solar Panel 2-Pack for $330"

A literal reading of @Dealnews's edit says this is 2 x 400 watt panels for $330.

No, this "deal" is 2 x 200 watt panels. That's a huge difference between an amazing deal and a yawner deal from a no-name Guangzhou, China brand.

The original seller (admittedly Chinlish, but transparent and truthful) product headline, unmolested by DN:

"400W 18V Monocrystalline Solar Panel, 200W 2PCS(America local warehouse delivery)"
44 min ago

