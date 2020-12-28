New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bostitch 20V Max 2Ah 18Ga Brad Nailer Kit
$178 $430
free shipping

That's around $120 less than you'd pay for a new one at most stores. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • Nailer
  • 20V MAX 2.0 Ah High Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery
  • Charger model no. BCB203
  • Kit Bag model no. BCB115
  • Model: BCN680D1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay Bostitch
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 58% -- $178 Buy Now