New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV
$500 $600
free shipping

It's $99 less than the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Silver.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay with a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Features
  • streams music services including Spotify, Deezer, and Interent radio stations
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • CD Player & AM/FM Radio
  • remote control
  • iOS/Android remote app
  • dual alarm clocks with snooze
  • Model: 738031-1710
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Bose
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 16% -- $500 Buy Now
Dell Home   $479 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Dell Small Business   $479 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price