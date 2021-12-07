Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to get this deal. That's $6 under our mention of this refurb from yesterday, and the best price we've seen. It's $54 under the best price we could find for new ones. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Triple Black or Glacier White.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- up to 5 hours per charge with the included charging case
- water resistant
- Model: 805746-0010
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Alexa enabled
- Bose AR enabled
- three levels of noise cancellation
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- Model: 789564-0010
- UPC: 820148577697, 017817770613, 017817789127
That's the first discount we've seen on this new release, and the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- volume-optimized Active EQ
- Quiet and Aware modes
- up to 24 hours of battery life
- USB-C charging
- Model: 866724-0100
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in mic
- Bluetooth
- supports wireless charging
- works with the Bose Sleep app
- charging case
- Model: 841013-0010
That's $80 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in mic
- replaceable ear tips
- water-resistant
- touch control
- noise-canceling
- Model: 8312620010
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
To find these deals, choose "Apple" under "Brand" from the filters on the left-hand side of the page. Shop discounts on AirPods, HomePods, Apple Watches, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Apple HomePod mini Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (low by $6).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or spend $30 or more to get free shipping. (Some items are only available for pickup.)
That's a savings of $27 off list after applying coupon code "CMP2". Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- It can take up to around 2 weeks to arrive.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
That's at least $40 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Tune Blue/Midnight or Black
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to avail of this offer- an unusually discount for eBay- considering how much it covers. Brands eligible for it include Bose, Reebok, Burberry, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- A $500 max discount applies and it can only be redeemed twice per account.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for $969 ($130 below factory sealed).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $50 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- micro-B USB port
Save on a selection that will literally bring music to your ears (without headphones). Buy Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Bose Soprano Frames Cat Eye Polarized Bluetooth Sunglasses for $219 ($30 off).
That's $50 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 6ave
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30-feet wireless range
- Model: 741158-0010
- UPC: 667562970075, 017817703277
Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to get $40 under our September mention. You'd pay at least $229 for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge
- multi-function controls
