Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker for $122
eBay · 25 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker
$122 $199
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $69 rather than buy a new model from other retailers. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • In Black or Silver.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • IPX4 water-resistant
  • 30-foot range
  • 12-hour run-time
  • 360 degree sound
  • Model: 739523-1110
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 25 min ago
eBay 38% $172 (exp 4 mos ago) $122 Buy Now
Best Buy   $120 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $179 (exp 3 hrs ago) -- Check Price