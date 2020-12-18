Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get this deal. That's tied with our Black Friday week mention as the best price we've ever seen. It's currently $69 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- It's a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $84.96. That's $15 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and $74 less than the best we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Available in Midnight Blue or Orange
- up to 5 hours of playback, and 10 hours of charging through the case
- sweat-resistant
- Model: 774373-0010
Coupon code "PURCHASECR15" cuts the price – it's $127 less than you'd pay for a new pair! Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: NC700
That's a $20 drop from last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $40 under the the best price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- dual microphones
- up to 15 hours of play time
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: 714675003R
That's $30 less than our previous mention and $100 less than you would pay for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: Bose NC700
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $799 ($270 low).
That's the best price we could find by $94. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sennheiser Outlet via Amazon.
- fingertip control
- up to 4 hours of use, 12 hours with charging case
- IPX4 rated
- transparent hearing
- 4 ear tip sizes
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at JBL
- 50mm dirvers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 32-ohms impedance
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- detachable cable with remote and mic
- Model: E55BT
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
That's $12 under what you'd pay at the US Postal Service. For more savings, get two rolls for $42.62 each, or three rolls for $41.75 each. If you buy four or more rolls, you'll pay $40.88 per roll. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shopozzy via eBay.
- can be used for the current postage rate, even when rates rise
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- ported cabinets
- auxiliary input
- Model: 354495-1100
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get this deal. That's tied with our Black Friday mention as the lowest price we've seen. It's also $72 under the best deal we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Silver.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360° sound
- Model: 808429
That's $50 off and the best price we've seen. (Many other stores are matching this deal.) Buy Now at Staples
- It's available in White or Blue.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- built-in mic for hands-free calls
- AUX port
- Model: 752195-0200
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get this deal. That's $89 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|44%
|--
|$110
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$169 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register