Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar for $152
eBay · 59 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar
$152 $249
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's $97 under the best price we could currently find for a new one and also the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose on eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • HDMI, optical, and AUX inputs
  • remote control
  • 2 full-range drivers
  • Model: Bose TV Speaker
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
