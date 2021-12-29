It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sweat- & Weather-Resistant Design
- Multi-Point Pairing with Voice Prompts
- StayHear+ Eartips for Stability
- Bluetooth Wireless with NFC Pairing
- Model: 761529-0010
- built-in mic
- Bluetooth
- supports wireless charging
- works with the Bose Sleep app
- charging case
- Model: 841013-0010
- Available in Triple Black or White Smoke at this price.
- USB-C charging
- Quiet and Aware modes
- volume-optimized Active EQ
- up to 24 hours of battery life
- Model: 866724-0100
Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Pictured are the JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $49.95 ($50 off).
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise cancelling
- one-step pairing
- touch control
- Model: PD-BH1082BK
Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
Pictured is the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB UHSi-I SDXC Memory Card for $24.99 after savings ($3 low).
- F4 to F/32 aperture range
- VC image stabilization
- ultrasonic silent drive autofocus motor
- rounded 9-blade diaphragm
- compatible with TAP-in console
- Model: A034
Sold by Bose via eBay.
This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- micro-B USB port
This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
Sold by Bose via eBay.
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
