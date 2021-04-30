Bose Solo Soundbar Series II for $110
Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar Series II
$110 $129
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get the lowest price we could find by $70 and the best deal we've seen.

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Bluetooth compatibility
  • visual confirmation lights
  • single connection to your TV
  • dialogue mode
  • Model: 845194-1100
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
