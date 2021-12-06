Apply coupon code "CRBTN15" to drop the price to $30 less than our mention from June and get the best price we've seen. It's also $115 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition direct from Bose. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 732522-1110
That's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Audiosavings via eBay.
- two 3" speakers
- 4" subwoofer
- USB port
- SD memory card slot
- LED display
- Model: RHB70
That's a savings of $439 under their eBay storefront price. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" Aluminum LTS tweeter
- 90x90 Tractrix horn technology
- single 6.5" Spun-Copper IMG woofers
- Model: 1065835 N
At $900 off, this is less than half price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch Reference R-12SW 12" 400-watt all-digital powered subwoofer
- 2 Klipsch Reference R-26FA Dolby Atmos floorstanding speakers
- Klipsch Reference R-52C 2-way center channel speaker
- 2 Klipsch Reference R-14M 4" bookshelf speakers
- Model: 1064184 D
It's $898 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Black at this price.
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm (1") soft dome tweeter
- WaveGuide acoustic technology
- triple 102mm (5") aluminized polyfiber woofers
- Model: 1064325 C
That's $27 less than you'd pay at ASICS direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
- It's available in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Apply coupon code "CRBTN15" to get this deal. It's half of what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
Get this price via coupon code "CRBTN15". It's $65 less than what you'd pay for them new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Alexa enabled
- Bose AR enabled
- three levels of noise cancellation
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- Model: 789564-0010
- UPC: 820148577697, 017817770613, 017817789127
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Alexa enabled
- Bose AR enabled
- three levels of noise cancellation
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- Model: 789564-0010
- UPC: 820148577697, 017817770613, 017817789127
That's the first discount we've seen on this new release, and the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- volume-optimized Active EQ
- Quiet and Aware modes
- up to 24 hours of battery life
- USB-C charging
- Model: 866724-0100
