Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System for $114
New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System
$114 $134
free shipping

After coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" it's $86 off list, and $21 less than buying a refurb directly from Bose. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
  • universal remote control
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Model: 740928-1110
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Soundbars eBay Bose
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 43% -- $114 Buy Now