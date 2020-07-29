Most stores charge $79 more for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- A "like-new" 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
That's a low by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- frequency range of 27Hz to 120Hz
- 10" driver
- compatible with a variety of sound bars, listed on product page
That's $189 under the lowest price we could find for just the floor standing speaker and center channel speaker. Buy Now at Adorama
- Bundle includes one Klipsch Floorstanding Home Speaker, one Klipsch Center Channel Home Speaker, two Klipsch Bookshelf Home Speakers, and one Klipsch Reference 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available at this price in Arctic White.
- works w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- up to 20 hours of wireless battery life
- 11 levels of noise cancelling
- Model: 794297-0400
You'd pay $159 everywhere else. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- up to 15 hours' playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- Model: 741158-0010
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bose via eBay.
- It comes with a fully certified 1-year warranty, same as a new one.
- Up to 5 hours of listening
- It's 5.25" tall
