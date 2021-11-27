You'd pay $20 more a new pair from Bose direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- charging case
- volume control
- noise cancellation
- Model: 8410130010
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a $24 drop and the best price we've ever seen. Most new units cost $379 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: NC700
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Alexa enabled
- Bose AR enabled
- three levels of noise cancellation
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- Model: 789564-0010
- UPC: 820148577697, 017817770613, 017817789127
It's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in mic
- Bluetooth
- supports wireless charging
- works with the Bose Sleep app
- charging case
- Model: 841013-0010
That's the first discount we've seen on this new release, and the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- volume-optimized Active EQ
- Quiet and Aware modes
- up to 24 hours of battery life
- USB-C charging
- Model: 866724-0100
That's $5 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6 hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Over 140 items are on sale, with charging cables from $11, adapters from $12, wireless chargers from $15, and portable battery packs from $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by AnkerDirect via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Battery Pack for $18.74. ($3 low)
Shop discounts on earbuds, speakers, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 ($30 off).
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Keep your husband, dad, or brothers warm during these cold months. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seven Capital 666 Inc via eBay.
- In 3, 6, 9, or 12 pair packs.
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's half the price of a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360° sound
- Model: 808429
That's a $10 drop from our mention from three weeks ago, $70 under list price when new, and the best price we could find. (It's currently $70 under the best price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Triple Black.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Built-in voice assistant
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2 WiFi, Bluetooth 360° sound
- Model: 808429-1300
Save on a selection that will literally bring music to your ears (without headphones). Buy Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Bose Soprano Frames Cat Eye Polarized Bluetooth Sunglasses for $219 ($30 off).
