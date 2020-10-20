It's $49 less than buying it new at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver.
- 6 preset buttons
- control with voice, touch, or app
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 795345-1100
- available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- a 1-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
That's $84 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Warranty information is unclear.
- up to 16 hour battery life
- up to 30 foot range
- microphone for hands-free calling
- IPX4 water resistance
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- Model: 739617-1110
Save $15 when you apply coupon code "30FFFA26". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tenmiya Tech via Amazon.
- FM radio
- Bluetooth 5.0
- remote control
- 3.5mm audio jack
- up to 100-foot wireless range
- 4,000mAh rechargeable lithium battery
- 30W four speaker configuration (Double woofers and double tweeters)
- Model: A26
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- detachable carry strap
- up to 16 hours' battery life
- Model: SRS-XB12
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Phantom Black or Lilac.
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: UEWNDRBOOMBLK
Save $250 and get it for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- two 90mm woofers
- two 20mm tweeters
- mic w/ noise- and echo-cancelling
- rechargeable Li-Ion battery
- Model: HKGOPLAYMINIBLKAM
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Alto M/L.
- Bluetooth
- built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
That's $109 less than buying a brand new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30 feet wireless range
- Model: 741158-0010
That's $149 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, who provide a 1-year warranty.
- can be paired with the Bose sound bar 500, 700 and SoundTouch 300
- 30-foot wireless range
- Model: 7961451100
